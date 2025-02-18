Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava passes Monday test with flying colours, know day 4 box office collection Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava' has made amazing collections in the initial days itself. The immortal saga of Maratha hero Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has been shown in this period drama.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal said during the promotion of the film 'Chhaava' that he had put his heart and soul into the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. After the release of the film, Vicky is getting the fruits of this hard work. The film made a good box office collection in the first four days itself and earned him another great performance.

Fourth day collection

According to Sacnilk, 'Chhaava' has collected Rs 24 crore on the fourth day. If we talk about the total earnings of the film 'Chhaava', it has reached Rs 140.50 crores. The film had joined the 100 crore club on Sunday itself. This is such a solo film of Vicky Kaushal, which has entered the 100 crore club so soon. In this case, it has also beaten the film 'Sky Force'.

Day Collection (in crores)

First day- 31.00

Second day- 37.00

Third day-48.5

Fourth day- 24.00

The story of Maratha's valour is being appreciated

The film 'Chhaava' has been directed by Laxman Utekar, after its release many shortcomings were felt in the film. But despite that, the audience has appriciated Vicky Kaushal's acting and the story of Maratha valour. That is why even on the fourth day, this film is making a good collection at the box office.

Star cast of the film

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanaa is also in the film 'Chhaava'. She is playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's wife. At the same time, actors like Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat, Santosh Juvekar, Vineet Kumar Singh and Diana Penty are also in this film. Apart from them, senior actor Akshaye Khanna played the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the film.

