Vicky Kaushal reaches Mahakumbh ahead of Chhaava release

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is in the news for the film 'Chhaava'. This film is releasing in theatres tomorrow, on February 14. Earlier today on Thursday, Vicky Kaushal reached the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. There he took a holy dip in Triveni and waved to his fans. 'Chhaava' also featured Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in leading role.

'Feeling lucky,' says Chhaava actor

After reaching Prayagraj, Vicky Kaushal said that he was lucky that he finally got the opportunity to come to the city. He told reporters, 'I am feeling very good. I have been waiting for this moment for a long time to be a part of Mahakumbh. Now that I am here today, I am feeling very good. I feel that I am very lucky'.

Vicky reached these religious places before Mahakumbh

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal along with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna in the film 'Chhaava' has visited religious places and temples like Golden Temple in Amritsar, Shirdi Sai Baba Temple and 12th Shiva Jyotirlinga, Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlinga located near Ellora Caves. Now he has reached Prayagraj Mahakumbh, where he took the holy dip at Sangam.

The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

The film 'Chhaava' is based on Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the film, Vicky will be seen in the role of Sambhaji Maharaj. At the same time, Rashmika Mandanna is playing the role of his wife Maharani Yesubai, while Akshaye Khanna will be seen in the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Vineet Kumar Singh and Ashutosh Rana will be seen in supporting roles. This Hindi period drama is directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is produced by Maddock Films. AR Rahman is the music composer of 'Chhaava'.

