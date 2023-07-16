Vicky Kaushal's birthday post for Katrina Kaif will make you miss your significant one; see photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been painting the town red ever since they got married. Katrina, on Sunday, turned 40 and her husband Vicky cannot stop gushing over her. He shared adorable pictures from the birthday celebration and treated their fans. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, the actor wished his beloved wife and wrote, "In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!"

In the first picture, Katrina and Vicky can be seen on a yacht and blushing as they look at each other. In the second picture, they can be seen all smiles as they pose for the camera. While Katrina opted for a bright yellow dress for her birthday, Vicky sported a white shirt.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's post here:

Soon after Vicky shared the photos, fans flooded the comment section. One fan wrote, "Bas ab yahi chahiye life me." Another fan commented, "Made for each other." Others wished Katrina for her birthday.

Earlier today, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport. In the viral video, the couple walked hands in hand as they jetted off Mumbai. In the video, Katrina was seen slaying in a floral ruffle blouse top and a pair of blue denim and Vicky looked dapper in leisurewear.

Watch the video here:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur in the presence of close family and friends. For their D-day, the couple opted for Sabyasachi Mukherji.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen with Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke while Katrina Kaif shared screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khattar in Phone Bhoot. She will be next seen in Yash Raj Film's Spy Universe film Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.

