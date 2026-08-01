Vicky Jain launches production house, announces action film with Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, Elvish Yadav

New Delhi:

Today, August 1, marks Vicky Jain's birthday, and he has made the occasion even more special by launching his own production house. Tiger Shroff will headline the first film produced under the banner, VJ Frames. The untitled action franchise will be directed by Remo D'Souza.

The celebrity husband, who made appearance on reality shows like Bigg Boss and Celebrity Chefs, is now turning producer.

Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee to feature

Vicky Jain, who is married to television actor Ankita Lokhande, is now stepping into film production. He has signed Tiger Shroff for his banner's maiden action film, while Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav will also feature in the project.

Shooting begins; title yet to be decided

Vicky Jain's first production is an action franchise, although the makers are yet to announce its title. The film went on floors today, August 1. Actress Ankita Lokhande took to social media to wish Vicky on his birthday and congratulated him on launching his production house.

Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, Elvish Yadav and Remo D'Souza's recent work

The last film that Tiger Shroff starred in is called Baaghi 4, which came out in September 2025. According to Sacnilk, the action movie grossed Rs 53.38 crore net in India and Rs 77.67 crore worldwide on the big screen. Despite being produced as a franchise movie, it performed poorly at the box office and was considered a failure in terms of its commercial success.

Abhishek Banerjee can be most recently remembered for starring in Stolen, the thriller that impressed many people with his acting skills after the film premiered on the digital platform. Although it did not have the usual theatrical box office performance, the movie received positive reviews both from critics and viewers. As for Elvish Yadav, he has mostly worked in reality TV and digital media.

The last film directed by Remo D'Souza is Be Happy, featuring Abhishek Bachchan in lead role. This dance-drama has been released on Amazon Prime Video directly this year.

Remo D'Souza's new film with Tiger Shroff represents his return to action films, whereas debut of Vicky Jain would also signify start of VJ Frames' journey into Bollywood.

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