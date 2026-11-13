Vibe on OTT: When and where to watch Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Srivastava, Preity Zinta's film online

Kunal Kemmu's action-comedy VIBE is now available to stream on Prime Video. The film, which received a theatrical release earlier, brings together action, comedy, romance and music. Written and directed by Kunal, it also features Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir in key roles. Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav are also part of the cast.

Vibe on OTT: When and where to watch

For those who missed watching Vibe in theatres, can do so now on OTT. The film, which released on September 18 in theatres, is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Also, watch India TV's exclusive interaction with the team of Vibe here:

What is the story of Vibe?

The story follows two close friends, Hardik (Kunal Kemmu) and Bugs (Sparsh Shrivastava), whose lives take an unexpected turn when they are given the responsibility of saving the country from a looming threat. The duo is far from prepared for the mission and soon finds itself caught in a series of chaotic situations.

Madam H (Preity G Zinta), a powerful operative, assigns them the high-stakes task. What follows is a series of unexpected encounters and comic misadventures. As Hardik and Bugs try to complete their mission, their friendship and survival skills are put to the test. The film combines action sequences with humour, romance and music.

Kunal Kemmu talks about Vibe OTT release

Talking about the film's digital premiere, Kunal Kemmu said, “Vibe has been incredibly special to me because it brought together so many things I love about cinema. It has action, comedy, romance, and music, but at its core is a friendship that is tested in the most unexpected circumstances. I’ve always believed that some of the funniest moments emerge when ordinary people find themselves in extraordinary situations, and that’s exactly what we set out to do with this film. Being able to bring this story to life, both in front of and behind the camera, has been an immensely rewarding experience. It was equally wonderful to have a cast that brought such distinct personalities and energy to their characters, making this journey even more enjoyable. I’m grateful to Amazon MGM Studios for believing in our vision, and I’m delighted that audiences around the world can now experience and enjoy VIBE on Prime Video.”

Produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under Drongo Films, VIBE is an Amazon MGM Studios India production. The film is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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