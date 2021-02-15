Image Source : FILE IMAGE Verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters case filed by Rhea Chakraborty to be pronounced by Bombay HC

Today Bombay High Court will pronounce its verdict on the plea filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters who are seeking quashing of the FIR against them by actor Rhea Chakraborty, alleging their involvement in his death. In the last hearing, the court had reserved its decision after hearing the arguments of both the parties. Rhea filed a case against late actor Sushant's sisters at Bandra police station on 7 September.

Rhea, in her complaint, had accused Sushant's sisters Priyanka and Mitu Singh that they had met Delhi doctor Tarun Kumar and had written a fake prescription for Sushant without knowing his mental condition. She had said in her charge that the drugs were administered to Sushant on 8th June and the actor was found dead on 14 June. The actress has also accused both Tarun and Sushant's sisters of forcing them to commit suicide.

A case was registered in September last year Rajput's sisters Priyanka and Meetu for allegedly getting Sushant medicine without a physical consultation. A doctor from Delhi, Dr Tarun Kumar was also named in the case. The Supreme Court had, on August 19, directed the CBI to probe the case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput putting a stop to the political slugfest between the governments of Maharashtra and Bihar over the case.

Bihar Police had registered a case in the matter on the complaint of Rajput's father and initiated an investigation, which was later referred to the CBI by the Bihar government, a proposal accepted by the Central government.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.