Venice Film Festival 2025 announces lineup for its 82nd edition across categories | Check full list

Venice Film Festival 2025 announces lineup for its 82nd edition across categories

The Venice International Film Festival has announced the full lineup for its 82nd edition, set to take place from August 27 to September 6, 2025. This year’s list includes a variety of films from around the world, featuring well-known directors as well as new talent. The movies will be shown in different sections like 'Venice 82 Competition', 'Out of Competition', 'Horizons', 'Venice Spotlight', 'Venice Classics' and others.

Here's a look at the complete list of films which have been selected for the festival.

Venice 82 Competition

The Wizard of the Kremlin (Olivier Assayas)

Jay Kelly (Noah Baumbach)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Kaouther ben Hania)

A House of Dynamite (Kathryn Bigelow)

Ri Gua Zhong Tian (Cai Shangjun)

Frankenstein (Guillermo del Toro)

Elisa (Leonardo Di Costanzo)

A pied d'œuvre (Valérie Donzelli)

Silent Friend (Ildiko Enyedi)

The Testament of Ann Lee (Mona Fastvold)

Father, Mother, Sister, Brother (Jim Jarmusch)

Bugonia (Yorgos Lanthimos)

Duse (Pietro Marcello)

A film made for Bene (Franco Maresco)

Orphan (Laszlo Nemes)

The Stranger (Francois Ozon)

Eojjeol Suga Eopda (Chan-wook Park)

Under the clouds (Gianfranco Rosi)

The Smashing Machine (Benny Safdie)

Nuhai (Shu Qi)

Grace (Paolo Sorrentino)

Out of Competition

Sermon to the Void (Hilal Baydarov)

L’isola di Andrea (Antonio Capuano)

Il Maestro (Andrea Di Stefano)

After the Hunt (Luca Guadagnino)

Scarlet (Mamoru Hosoda)

The Last Viking (Anders Thomas Jensen)

In the Hand of Dante (Julian Schnabel)

La Valle Dei Sorrisi (Paolo Strippoli)

Dead Man’s Wire (Gus Van Sant)

Orfeo (Virgilio Villoresi)

Non-Fiction

Kabul, Between Prayers (Aboozar Amini)

Ferdinando Scianna – Il Fotografo Dell’Ombra (Roberto Ando)

Marc by Sofia (Sofia Coppola)

I Diari di Angela – Noi Due Cineasti. Capitolo Terzo (Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi)

Ghost Elephants (Werner Herzog)

My Father and Qaddafi (Jihan K)

The Tale of Sylian (Tamara Kotevska)

Nuestra Tierra (Lucrecia Martel)

Remake (Ross McElwee)

Kim Novak’s Vertigo (Alexandre Philippe)

Cover-Up (Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus)

Broken English (Jane Pollard, Iain Forsyth)

Notes of a True Criminal (Alexander Rodnyansky, Andriy Alferov)

Director’s Diary (Aleksander Sokurov)

Back Home (Tsai Ming-liang)

Out of Competition (Special Cinema & Music)

Nino. 18 Days (Toni D'Angelo)

Piero Pelu. Noise Inside

Newport and the great folk dream (Robert Gordon)

Francesco De Gregori (Stefano Pistolini)

Out of Competition (Series)

A prophet - The Series (Enrico Maris Artale)

Portobello (Marco Bellocchio)

Etty (Hagai Levi)

The Monster (Stefano Sollima)

Out of Competition (Short Films)

Origin (Yann Arthus-Bertrand)

Boomerang Atomic (Rachid Bouchareb)

How to shoot a ghost (Charlie Kaufman)

Horizons Competition

Divine Comedy (Ali Asgari)

Mother (Teona Strugar Mietevska)

Strange River (Jaume Claret Muxart)

Il Rapimento di Arabella (Carolina Cavallis)

Lost Land (Akio Fujimoto)

Rose of Nevada (Mark Jenkin)

Late Fame (Kent Jones)

Milk Teeth (Mihai Mincan)

Pin de Fartie (Alejo Moguillansky)

Father (Tereza Nvotova)

En El Camino (David Pablo)

Songs of Forgotten Trees (Anuparna Roy)

Un Anno di Scuola (Laura Samani)

The Souffleur (Gaston Solnicki)

Barrio Triste (Stillz)

Human Resource (Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit)

Funeral Casino Blues (Roderick Warich)

