Actor Veer Pahariya has sparked patch-up rumours with Tara Sutaria after leaving a comment on her birthday celebration video shared by internet personality Orry (Orhan Awatramani) on Instagram. His reaction has caught the attention of fans, who are now speculating about a possible reconciliation between the two.

For the unversed, Tara Sutaria and her twin sister Pia Sutaria celebrated their birthday on November 19, 2026. Orry recently shared a glimpse of their birthday celebrations on Instagram. However, what grabbed everyone's attention was Veer's comment on the post.

Veer Pahariya's comment on Tara Sutaria's birthday video sparks patch-up buzz

Veer simply dropped a birthday cake and a white heart emoji in the comments section. Interestingly, Orry also pinned his comment, making it even more noticeable. The comment soon led to speculation that Tara and Veer might be back together.

Fans react to Veer Pahariya's comment

Soon after Veer's comment surfaced, fans started sharing their reactions. Several users expressed happiness and hoped that the two had got back together.

One user wrote, "Omg I'm so happy with his comment (sic)." Another wrote, "If you guys are together then god bless you both (sic)." One comment read, "Only Tara looks perfect with you. She didn’t delete any of couple pictures with you (sic)." Take a look:

(Image Source : ORRY'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Orry's Instagram post.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's relationship

For the unversed, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in early 2025. The two made their relationship Instagram-official in July that year. Over the following months, they made several public appearances together and also walked the ramp at a fashion event.

However, in January 2026, reports surfaced claiming that the two had parted ways after a video from AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert went viral online.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan 9, where she spoke about three break-ups around her, including Tara Sutaria and Veer's rumoured split. While giving Veer relationship advice, she said, "Never take her to a concert," seemingly referring to the controversy surrounding Tara's appearance with AP Dhillon at his Mumbai concert.

However, neither of them has publicly confirmed their separation. Now, Veer's latest comment on Tara's birthday video has once again put their relationship in the spotlight.

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