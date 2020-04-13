Troll targets Varun Dhawan for violating lockdown. 'Idiot this is old picture’, says actor

Varun Dhawan replied to troll with a pinch of cuteness

Varun Dhawan has been urging his fans and admirers to stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. He has been requesting fans to follow lockdown guidelines through videos and pictures on social media. However, when a Twitter user slammed him for violating lockdown, he lost his cool.

The actor took to social media to share a throwback photo with a Mumbai cop thanking them for their selfless service. In the picture, the actor is seen shaking hands with the cop. A user mistook the old photo, thinking it has been clicked during the lockdown. “Where is social distancing, mask and gloves. Idiot is shaking hands with policeman risking him of infection. Bad example set by this actor,” a Twitter user wrote.

Varun, who is known for his extremely cool temperament reacted to the remark. Clarifying that it is an old photo, the actor wrote, "love you too". “Idiot this is old picture clicked 2 months back love u,” he wrote. The user then replied, “Hahaha, should have mentioned that. Love you too.”

Idiot this is old picture clicked 2 months back love u https://t.co/K9XXKlESnm — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 13, 2020

Recently, during an Instagram live session with Zoa Morani, Varun revealed that one of his relatives in the US has tested positive for the coronavirus. “It’s very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don’t take it seriously and understand the gravity of it,” he said, urging everyone to stay home to break the COVID-19 chain.

Last month, Varun appealed his fans to follow the lockdown in an interesting way. He turned into a rapper lauding the lockdown. The actor even went on to warn of the deadly consequences if someone dares to violate the instructions.

