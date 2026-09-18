Varun Dhawan to make hosting debut with Karan Johar at IIFA 2027 in Abu Dhabi; Salman, Kareena to perform

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is set to take on a new role at the International Indian Film Academy Awards as he turns host for IIFA 2027. The actor will co-host the main IIFA Awards with filmmaker and television personality Karan Johar, marking Varun’s first stint as the main host of the awards ceremony.

The 27th edition of IIFA will return to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on January 22 and 23, 2027. The two-day event is expected to bring together actors, filmmakers, musicians and other members of the Indian entertainment industry for a mix of awards, performances and other events. IIFA has confirmed the return to Abu Dhabi, while its official line-up lists Varun and Karan as hosts of the main ceremony.

Varun Dhawan turns host for the first time

Varun has been a regular presence at Bollywood award shows, both as a performer and an award recipient, but IIFA 2027 will see him take responsibility for leading the main ceremony for the first time. The actor is known for combining comedy, dance and live performances, elements that are likely to form part of his hosting duties. His ability to interact with fellow actors and respond to unscripted moments will also be put to use as he shares the stage with Karan Johar.

For Varun, the hosting role brings together several aspects of his career. He has worked across comedy, romance, action and dance-driven mainstream films and has also performed extensively at live events and award functions.

His association with several generations of Hindi film actors could also make celebrity interactions an important part of the evening. Rather than simply introducing awards, the hosts are expected to take the ceremony through its entertainment segments, performances and interactions with the stars in attendance.

Karan Johar and Varun to host main ceremony

While Varun is making his hosting debut at the main IIFA Awards, he will be sharing those responsibilities with Karan Johar. Karan has previously hosted major award ceremonies and is familiar with the combination of celebrity conversations, humour and scripted presentations that such events involve.

The main IIFA Awards will not be the only ceremony taking place during the 2027 weekend. Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal will host the IIFA Digital Awards 2027, which will focus on work created for the streaming and digital space.

This gives the IIFA weekend separate hosting teams for its main awards and digital awards, with the two ceremonies covering different sections of the entertainment industry.

Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and other stars set to attend

IIFA 2027 has already announced several prominent names who will be part of the Abu Dhabi celebrations. Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are among the stars announced for the event. Karan Johar, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal are also part of the confirmed line-up.

The return to Abu Dhabi also marks another chapter in IIFA’s association with the UAE capital. Abu Dhabi hosted the awards in 2022, 2023 and 2024, with the 2024 edition expanding into a three-day celebration at Etihad Arena. The 2027 event will once again be staged at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

IIFA was first held in London in 2000 and has since taken its awards ceremony to different international destinations. Its return to Abu Dhabi places the 2027 edition once again on an international stage.

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