Varun Dhawan to lead YRF's first horror film, theatrical release planned for 2027 | Deets inside

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is set to headline Yash Raj Films’ first horror feature, marking the production house's entry into a genre it has not explored in its feature film slate so far. The film is being planned for a theatrical release in 2027.

According to a source close to the project, Varun has come on board as the lead actor. The film will be directed by Abhay Pannu and is being backed by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani.

Abhay Pannu to make theatrical directorial debut

The project will mark Pannu's theatrical directorial debut. He previously received attention for directing the SonyLIV series Rocket Boys, which followed the lives and work of Indian scientists Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai.

YRF has worked across several genres over the years, but horror has so far remained outside its feature film slate. The upcoming project will therefore mark a new direction for the studio.

Varun Dhawan's second collaboration with YRF

For Varun, the film marks another collaboration with YRF after Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, which released in 2018 and also starred Anushka Sharma. The actor has since worked across genres, including comedy, drama and action.

YRF horror film eyes 2027 theatrical release

Details about the story and Varun’s character are currently being kept under wraps. The film is expected to be mounted as a theatrical release, with 2027 being targeted as its release year.

With Varun leading the cast and Pannu at the helm, the project will mark YRF’s first feature-length venture into horror.

Varun Dhawan's work front

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has had three recent theatrical releases. His latest release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, earned Rs 51.24 crore net in India and Rs 74.82 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. Before that, he featured in Border 2, which collected Rs 329.43 crore net in India and Rs 450.19 crore worldwide.

His previous release was Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, which earned Rs 60.08 crore net in India and Rs 94.84 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk. He also had a cameo in Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma.

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