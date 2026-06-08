Varun Dhawan reacts to actors being trolled in 2026: 'Meri shuru hui to Arjun Kapoor khush ho gaya'

New Delhi:

Comedian Tanmay Bhat recently engaged in some light hearted banter with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan during a latest episode of his YouTube channel. In the video, while discussing about trolling in 2026, Varun said that there is no actor left who has not been trolled this year.

In the same video, Tanmay joked about his box office record. This exchange occurred while they were discussing the massive success of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar franchise.

Varun Dhawan on bring trolled

Varun Dhawan responded to actors being trolled this year by saying, "Who is left? Everyone is being trolled this year. We just now wait that another celebs gets trolled so we can get off the spotlight. Like when my trolling began, Arjun Kapoor became happy."

As soon as Varun Dhawan said that, Tanmay Bhatt along with comedians Rohan Joshi, Piyush Sharma, Zakir Khan and Kullu burst out laughing.

Watch the video here:

Comparison with Dhurandhar

During the conversation, Tanmay playfully trolled Varun regarding his box office track record. Drawing a comparison with the immense success of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar franchise, he remarked, "The way you are promoting your film (Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai) is commendable, because it takes a lot of guts to put in that much effort just to secure even 1% of Dhurandhar's box office collection."

Varun laughed at this and replied, "I think that after Dhurandhar, we all feel a certain pressure, like, 'Bro, we need to do something too.'"

About Varun Dhawan's latest release

Varun Dhawan recently appeared in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which was released on June 5. This romantic comedy is directed by David Dhawan. The film features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, while actors such as Rakesh Bedi, Jimmy Shergill, Maniesh Paul and Mouni Roy also play significant roles.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai opened at the box office on Friday with a collection of Rs 7.50 crore. On its second day, the romantic-comedy collected Rs 7.25 crore. It continued its box office run on Day 3, collecting Rs 9 crore net across 8,616 shows. This took the film's total India gross collection to Rs 28.80 crore, while its India net collection climbed to Rs 24 crore.

In the overseas market, the film earned Rs 3 crore on its third day, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 8.50 crore. With these numbers, the film's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 37.30 crore.

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