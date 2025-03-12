Team India's trump card for Champions Trophy has featured in Tamil films, spinner's old photos go viral This leg spinner made a major contribution to India's victory in the Champions Trophy 2025. However, the cricketer, who took the most wickets for India, has had a connection with the film world. Along with working in films, he has also appeared in reality shows.

The Champions Trophy may have ended, but it is still the talk of the town. Players who performed well are discussed on and off social media. After India's victory, there is also a lot of talk about Varun Chakaravarthy, who emerged as the star of the Champions Trophy. Varun took the most wickets for India and was called Rohit Sharma's trump card. On the strength of his leg spin bowling, he helped India move towards victory. His exceptional bowling skills in the Champions Trophy 2025 have played an important role in India's success, earning him recognition as a key player in the team. By the way, do you know that Varun was an actor before joining the Indian team?

Varun Chakaravarthy has worked in Tamil films

Before gaining fame as a cricketer, Varun Chakaravarthy had a great career in the entertainment industry. In the year 2014, he appeared in the Tamil film 'Jeeva', a sports drama. The film was based on his own life story. He also participated in a popular cooking reality show, in which he showcased his versatility and attracted a wide audience.

(Image Source : X)Varun Chakaravarthy's Tamil film photos go viral

Varun played a small role in the 2014 Tamil film 'Jeeva', starring Vishnu Vishal in the lead role. At that time, Varun knew that he was playing a small role in a film that almost resembles his life story. The film revolves around a talented cricketer who struggles to keep his dream alive while fighting the system with his modest means. The protagonist is seen as a different person, a lost face at a local club, but his appearance changes in the dressing room. Even as he climbs the ladder, the tag of being different hangs over him, which almost forces him to quit cricket until a phone call from an IPL scout changes his life forever. The film ends with 'Jeeva' playing for India.

About Varun Chakaravarthy's last game

Varun Chakravarthy's brilliant performance against New Zealand in the group stage was a game-changer, taking five wickets for 42 runs and paving the way for India's 44-run victory. This impressive feat not only highlighted his skills as a 'mystery spinner' but also demonstrated the depth and strength of India's spin attack. With his brilliant performance, he seems to have cemented his place in the ODI team.