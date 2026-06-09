Vallah: Cocktail 2's new song Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna is out | Watch

New Delhi:

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, Cocktail 2 is one of the most anticipated films of June. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers have been rolling out a series of fantastic songs. With just ten days left until the premiere, they have released another new track featuring Punjabi beats that will compel you to groove.

This is the fourth song from Cocktail 2 that has been released by the makers.

Harrdy Sandhu and Bayani have sung the song

Universal Music India recently shared the new Cocktail 2 song, Wallah, on its YouTube channel. While Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna appear full of energy in the video, the song's lyrics and melody are catchy enough to stay with fans for a long time.

The music for Wallah was composed by Pritam, while the lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who has delivered numerous memorable songs. The track is sung by Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu and Bayani. Rony Ajnali and Gill Machhrai took on the responsibility of infusing the song with a Punjabi flavour.

Watch the song here:

Through this track, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna have encapsulated the film's core themes. Previously released songs like Tujhko, Mashooka and Jab Talak have also been well-received by the audience.

Cocktail 2 release date

As for Cocktail 2, the film revolves around friendship, love, confusion, madness and judgment, with Rashmika Mandanna playing the character of Diya. It is a modern relationship drama centered on the love, commitment, friendships, and complexities experienced by today's generation.

Homi Adajania has taken charge of directing the film. It will hit theaters on June 19, 2026.

On the stars' work front

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Deva (2025), an action thriller that made around Rs 56 crore at the global box office. On the other hand, the latest film of Kriti Sanon was Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024). In addition to this, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a sci-fi romantic comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and it turned out to be a commercially successful film with a worldwide collection of over Rs 130 crore. Rashmika Mandanna starred in Kuberaa (2025) with Dhanush and Nagarjuna.

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