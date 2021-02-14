Image Source : FILE IMAGE Valentine's Day 2021: Single or taken, here's a dream list of shows to binge watch

Patron saint Valentine’s day of romance dictates that love is in the air, though is it only for couples? We disagree! Regardless of your relationship status, we can vouch that nothing feels more comfortable and loving on this special day than curling up with your favorite snacks in front of a TV screen and binge watching some noteworthy cinema. Whether you have your love, pet puppy snuggled up next to you or you are spending Valentine’s Day alone with a bottle of wine and your favourite snacks, we have put together a list of shows and movies to make your Valentine’s Day weekend special and memorable.

Spend the day of love gleefully binge watching these finest offerings across Colors Infinity, Comedy Central India, Voot Select, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

1. F.R.I.E.N.D.S on Comedy Central India

What’s once more when you’ve already watched this iconic sitcom hundred times? Whether you relate to more to Ross and Rachel’s back and forth romance, or like Joey, pizza is your soulmate, Friends has it all. Watch this gang of quirky friends embark on fun adventures in New York City only on Comedy Central India.

2. My Kitchen Rules on Colors Infinity

Get in your competitive spirit by watching these amateur home chefs whip up their best creations to impress and esteemed panel of judges and win a whopping cash prize. Entertainment galore, don’t be surprised if you find yourself engaging in a cook off with your partner this Valentine’s Day! Catch the hand-picked selected best episode of this reality show all day long, 14th February 2021 only on Colors Infinity.

3. Bob Hearts Abishola on Comedy Central India

They say love finds you when you least expect it, which certainly seems to hold true for Bob is this adorable sitcom! When he is rushed to the hospital with a mild heart attack, he finds himself falling head over heels in love with his nurse, Abishola. Will the pair find their happy ending? Binge watch the first season of Bob Hearts Abhishola this Valentine’s Day, 11am onwards only on Comedy Central India

4. Love Island USA on Voot Select

If you’re single, you’ll absolutely love watching this guilt pleasure dating reality show! Isolated on a beautiful remote island, these youngsters get a once in a lifetime chance to find love- game show style! Loved for its catty fights, hilarious meme content and adorable couples, you’re bound to binge watch this captivating reality show. Catch all the drama on Voot Select.

5. To All the Boys: Always and Forever on Netflix

Get ready for the waterworks to begin as fan favourite romcom trilogy comes to end with this final movie. Viewers have been deeply invested in Peter and Lara Jean’s love story; will they end up together for life or go their separate ways as college plans loom ahead? Swoon at their lovable romance for the last time as the duo make their final decisions.

6. Map of Tiny Perfect Things on Amazon Prime Video

A unique blend of science fiction and romance, this fascinating movie details the lives of two teenagers developing feelings for each other as they find themselves stuck in an endless time loop, reliving the same day again and again. Starring Kathryn Newton of Big Little Lies fame, the interesting premise of the film makes it a certified watch.