Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal apologises to Daler Mehndi after row; Mika Singh's team issues statement

Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal has apologised to singer Daler Mehndi over the phone following a controversy at an event in the state. Mika Singh's team confirmed the development in a statement, welcoming the minister's move and expressing hope that the matter would now be put to rest.

Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal apologises to Daler Mehndi after row

Mika Singh's team has reacted to the controversy involving Daler Mehndi. In its statement, the team confirmed that Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal had apologised to the singer during a phone conversation.

The team stressed the importance of treating artists with respect and protecting their dignity. It also expressed hope that the apology would help bring the controversy to an end. The statement read, "We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident."

Mika Singh had earlier contacted Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the controversy involving his elder brother, Daler Mehndi. In a post on X, Dhami said Mika had called for the issue to be resolved through conversation and mutual understanding.

The Chief Minister later spoke to Daler Mehndi to check on his well-being. During the call, Dhami discussed the recent incident and said that Uttarakhand has always welcomed artists and treated them with respect.

What happened at the Uttarakhand event?

The controversy began during the Kunjapuri Devi fair in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. On October 18, Daler Mehndi was performing at the event when Minister Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage and interrupted him. The minister claimed that the singer was under the influence of alcohol.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting criticism of the minister's behaviour towards the veteran singer. Several celebrities, including Kapil Sharma, Badshah, Harshdeep Kaur, Palash Sen and Shaan, Anupam Kher and Rajpal Yadav, came out in support of Daler Mehndi and expressed disappointment over the way the minister addressed Daler Mehndi on stage and raised concerns over his public humiliation.

Daler Mehndi is a renowned Punjabi singer who has delivered several hit songs over the years. Some of his most popular tracks include Tunak Tunak Tun, Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle and Dardi Rab Rab Kardi.

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Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks to Daler Mehndi after Mika, reiterates Uttarakhand's respect for artists