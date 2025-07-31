Urvashi Rautela’s Dior bag stolen at London airport, jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh missing Urvashi Rautela’s Dior bag, packed with Rs 70 lakh jewellery, was allegedly stolen at Gatwick Airport. The actress shared the details on Instagram. Read her post here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has alleged that her Dior suitcase, reportedly containing jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh, was stolen at Gatwick Airport. She posted about the shocking incident on Instagram, tagging Emirates and Wimbledon authorities.

The 31-year-old actress has expressed disappointment with the airport authorities' lack of help.

Taking to the Instagram handle on Thursday, the Jaat actress shared a picture of the Dior bag along with the flight tickets, including other required details. She revealed that she was travelling via Emirates Airlines.

In the post, she wrote, "Injustice tolerated is injustice repeated. Our @wimbledon @dior brown baggage was stolen from the belt at @gatwickairport after flying @emirates from Mumbai during #Wimbledon. baggage tag & ticket above. Urgently requesting help to retrieve it."

Fans react: From ‘Labubus’ to luggage jokes

Social media users were quick to react to Urvashi's post, and it garnered hilarious reactions from the netizens. One user wrote, "First actress who's Dior brown bag was stolen." Another user commented, "Hope your Labubus are safe." However, she has disabled the comment section for this post.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB TAKEN FROM IG @URVASHIRAUTELA)Screengrab of Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post

For the unversed, earlier this month, Urvashi attended the women's singles final match at the Wimbledon championship 2025, which was held in London. For the event, she opted for an ivory-coloured midi-length outfit. She also grabbed everyone's eyeballs with her Hermes handbag, which has four Labubu dolls hanging on it.

What’s next for Urvashi on the film front?

Talking about her work front, she was last seen in Sunny Deol's starrer 'Jaat'. Before that, she was seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna's action film 'Daaku Maharaaj'. According to IMDb, she will be next seen in 'Kasoor' and also a part of Dimitri Logothetis's action film 'Kickboxer: Armageddon' alongside Mark Dacascos and Alain Moussi in the key roles.

