And there she goes again! Urvashi Rautela claims she has a Uttarakhand temple in her name

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is once again making headlines online due to her new claim. The actress, who recently became a laughing stock due to her film Daaku Maharaj, has now made a claim which is becoming even more difficult to believe. Urvashi has now said that there is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand and she wants a temple in my name to be built in South India as well.

There is a Urvashi Rautela temple next to Badrinath!

Urvashi Rautela said in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, 'There is already a temple named Urvashi in my name in Uttarakhand. When you go to visit the Badrinath temple, there is a temple right next to it, which is named Urvashi. And it is dedicated to me. My only wish is that just like in the gap of about one and a half years, I debuted with mega star Chiranjeevi. Then I worked with Pawan Kalyan Garu. Then I worked with Bala Babu. Now my only wish is that if they also have temples, then there should be something like this in the South for my fans.'

When the host asked if people go to the temple to seek blessings, Urvashi replied laughingly, 'Now that there is a temple, they will do the same.' After this, Siddharth asked her if people ask for her blessings, then Urvashi said who shouts like this? She said that people pray in the temple and claimed that even Delhi University students pray to her and garland her photos. Urvashi said that they call her 'Damdama Maai'. When asked if she considers herself God, she said that she considers every girl to be a form of God. 'Any girl can be a goddess,' she added.

For the unversed, the actress has done an item song in Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's Jaat and due to this she has also been in the news. She was last seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaj.

