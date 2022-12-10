Uproar over Fawad Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt's release in India, MNS leader says 'go to Pakistan'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FAWAD KHAN The Legend of Maula Jatt

Fawad Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt's release in India: Lately, there have been rumours suggesting that Fawad Khan's latest film might make its way to Indian theaters. While there have been no official announcements regarding this, reports are rife about the possibility. As the speculations mount, there have strong reactions against The Legend of Maula Jatt's release in India.

The Legend of Maula Jatt's India release

On Friday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar took to Twitter to share a threatening post against the Pakistani film's release in India. "There are plans to release Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's Pakistani film ' The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India. It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb's orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India," he tweeted.

In a separate tweet, he added, "Fawad Khan's fans, traitors may very well go to Pakistan and watch the film."

Ban of Pakistani artists in India

Fawad Khan, who had a flourishing music career before breaking into Pakistani television with series "Jutt and Bond" (2001), made his film debut with the acclaimed "Khuda Kay Liye" (2007). Bollywood came calling and Fawad became a star in that industry with leading roles in 'Khoobsurat' and 'Kapoor & Sons'. However, rising political tensions between India and Pakistan led to Pakistani actors and musicians being banned from working in India and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016) was his last Bollywood film.

About The Legend of Maula Jatt

Talking about The Legend of Maula Jatt, the Punjabi-language film, which is one of the biggest budgeted in the history of Pakistani cinema, is a reboot of Yunus Malik's 1979 cult classic 'Maula Jatt'. The film focuses on the legendary rivalry between local hero Maula Jatt and Noori Natt, the leader of a brutal gang. Director Bilal Lashari, whose debut feature "Waar" (2013) broke box office records in Pakistan, has reimagined the story for a global audience, reports Variety.

The original 'Maula Jatt' was released before Fawad Khan was born and his exposure to it was limited as his family spent several years away from Pakistan when it was gaining cult status. 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' which also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan was released theatrically worldwide on October 13.

-- with agency inputs

Don't miss these:

Ranbir Kapoor opens up on having daughter Raha with Alia Bhatt, says 'I never expected to...'

Priyanka Chopra & daughter Malti Marie enjoy Korean lunch & bond over fashion in new pics, see here

Latest Entertainment News