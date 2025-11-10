Upcoming Indian Horror Films 2025–26: From Jhaad Phoonk to The Raja Saab and Bhooth Bangla Horror fans, 2025–26 looks wild. From Jhaad Phoonk’s eerie mystery to The Raja Saab’s spooky comedy and Bhooth Bangla’s all-star chaos, Indian cinema is ready to raise chills and laughs. Here’s your full guide to the upcoming horror movie lineup.

The second half of 2025 was a treat for fans of horror comedy, psychological horror, and the horror genre, with several films, including Vash Level 2, Thamma, and the Malayalam film Dies Irae, hitting the big screens.

Indian horror films are set to get even more thrilling in 2025 and 2026. The upcoming lineup of releases promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. From horror comedies to exciting horror thrillers, let's take a look at the movies set to release in 2025 and 2026.

Indian horror films in 2025 and 2026

1. Jhaad Phoonk

Release date - Winter 2025

The Hindi horror film Jhaad Phoonk is scheduled to be released in winter 2025. Directed by Rajan Ramgopal Verma, the film features Padmini Kolhapure, Yashpal Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer, Harsh Rajput, Apratim Singh, and others in key roles. Details regarding the plot and exact release date are still under wraps. However, the makers released the teaser of the film on August 24, 2025.

2. The Raja Saab

Release date - January 9, 2026

Pan-India star Prabhas is all set to appear in the Telugu horror comedy film, The Raja Saab. Written and directed by Maruthi Dasari, the film is slated to hit the screens on January 9, 2026. Besides Prabhas, the film also features Boman Irani, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan and Nidhi Agarwal in lead roles, with Riddhi Kumar in a key role. The movie is produced under the banner of People Media Factory.

3. Bhooth Bangla

Release date - April 2, 2026

Directed by renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan, the horror‑comedy film Bhooth Bangla stars Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and others in key roles. Notably, veteran actor Asrani will appear posthumously in the film. It is scheduled to release on April 2, 2026.

4. Shakti Shalini

Release date - December 24, 2026

Saiyaara fame actress Aneet Padda bagged the lead role in Maddock Film's Shakti Shalini. Notably, the announcement of Aneet Padda starring in Shakti Shalini was made through a special video released alongside the theatrical print of Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma.

In terms of its release date, viewers must note that the Bollywood film will hit the big screens on December 24, 2026.

