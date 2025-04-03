Chhorii 2 to Bhooth Bangla, a look at upcoming horror films Have a look at the list of five Bollywood horror movies hitting the screens in 2025.

There's good news for those who love to watch horror-comedy and films based on supernatural-themed films. Five Bollywood movies are set for their theatrical and OTT release. Have a look at the list of these Bollywood horror movies hitting the screens in the coming months. From Akshay Kumar to Nushrratt Bharuccha, several actors will be seen leading these films.

The Bhootnii

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's film 'Bhootni' is set to release in theatres next month, on April 18, 2025. The film will feature Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan in the lead roles. Ever since its trailer was released, there has been a tremendous buzz about this film among the fans. It is significant to note that Sanjay Dutt's wife Manyata Dutt is co-producing this film.

Chhorii 2

After the great success of 2021 film Chhorii, Nushrratt Bharuccha will be next seen in 'Chhorii 2' which will be released on OTT platform Prime Video on April 11, 2025. The horror-drama film will have Soha Ali Khan in pivotal role. The actor was last seen in Faraz Arif Ansari's directorial Bun Tikki alongside Shabana Azmi and Anjali Anand.

Maa

Directed by Vishal Furia, this film will hit the theatres on June 27, 2025. The film features Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta in lead roles. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. This horror film is written by Ajit Jagtap, Aamil Keeyan Khan ad Saiwyn Quadras.

Thama

After 'Stree' and 'Munjya', now producer Dinesh Vijan will bring 'Thama' in threatres starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana, Aasif Khan, Saptami Gowda in pivotal roles, which will be released on the ocassion of Diwali this year.

Bhooth Bangla

Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar has come together with the ace filmmaker Priyadarshan for 'Bhooth Bangla'. This horror-comedy film will also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. As per the official announcement made by the makers of the film, the movie is set to hit the silver screens on April 2, 2026.

