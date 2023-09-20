UP court summons Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya in molestation case | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his ex-wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his ex-wife Aaliya have been in the headlines for some time now due to their strained relationship. Amid this, Aaliya Siddiqui, a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has issued a notice to Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant asking her to appear in the court on October 7 in a molestation case filed by her against the actor and his family.

According to IANS, Judge of the POCSO court, Ritesh Sachdeva has asked complainant Aaliya to appear before the court for a reply after police filed a final report in the case against all accused, including Nawazuddin.

Government counsel Pradeep Balyan said that police have given a clean chit to all five accused, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in the molestation case. According to the prosecution, Nawazuddin's brother Minazuddin had allegedly molested a minor family member in 2012 while the others had supported him.

An FIR was registered in Mumbai by Aliya and later shifted to Budhana police station here in 2020. After investigation, police have given a clean chit to Nawazuddin, his mother Mehrunisa, his brothers Fezuddin, Ayazuddin and Minazuddin in the case.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya’s divorce battle grabbed everyone’s attention. The two levelled several allegations against each other. They have two kids, daughter Shora, 12, and son Yaani, 7. Talking about her relationship in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Aaliya, opened up about falling in love with Nawazuddin. During a conversation with Cyrus Broacha, Aaliya revealed that she was kicked out of her PG and it was then that Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, Nawazuddin's brother asked her to come and live with them. Later, she asked Shamas to send Nawaz's photos and found him attractive.

She continued that she was smitten by Nawaz's eyes and found them sexy. "His brother was his assistant back then. He used to live in Ekta Nagar then. I was living in a PG and got kicked out. So his brother told me to stay there for a few days. I wasn’t comfortable. I saw his photographs first and liked his eyes. His eyes were very sexy. Then we met and fell in love. Then we started living together. This has been our journey", Aaliya said.

