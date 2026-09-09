UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi and cast amid box office success

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently met the team of Hanuman Ansh, including director Vishal Chaturvedi and lead actor Shobhinaw Satyaa. The meeting took place at the CM’s official residence in Lucknow.

The team met the UP CM Yogi Adityanath amid the film's successful theatrical run. During the meeting, the Chief Minister interacted with the director and cast members.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets Hanuman Ansh's director and cast at his residence

Sharing pictures from their meeting, the official handle of the UP CMO on X wrote in Hindi, which translates to English as, "Today, the producers, director, and cast of the film 'Hanuman Ansh' paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji at his official residence in Lucknow." Take a look below:

The meeting comes at a time when Hanuman Ansh has been gaining attention for its box office numbers. The film had a slow start after its release but picked up through positive word of mouth and continued to attract audiences in the following weeks.

Hanuman Ansh: What is the plot?

For the unversed, Hanuman Ansh revolves around the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, who is widely known among his followers as Maharaj Ji and for his teachings and devotion to Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Ansh: All about the cast

Hanuman Ansh features an ensemble star cast including Shobhinaw Satyaa, who plays the central role, portraying Neem Karoli Baba in the film. Vishal Chaturvedi has directed the movie and is also credited with its writing. Apart from Shobhinaw, the film features Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas in pivotal roles.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection in India

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has crossed Rs 144.71 crore in India as of 3 pm on September 9, 2026. On its 33rd day, the film has minted Rs 1.83 crore at the time of writing, taking its total collection to Rs 144.71 crore. The film is currently running across 4,225 shows.

This brings its total India gross collection to Rs 171.01 crore. The final updated box office figures for Hanuman Ansh will be available by 10 am on September 10.

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