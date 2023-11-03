Uorfi Javed taken into custody by Mumbai police for her clothes? Netizens say 'fake lag rha hai'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Uorfi Javed is reportedly arrested by Mumbai police

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed, known for her unique and bizarre fashion sense, is reportedly arrested by Mumbai police for wearing a bold outfit in public. A video, shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, showcases that Uorfi is called by two lady constables when she is inside an eatery in Mumbai. In the video, the lady constables ask her to come with them to police chowki to which Uorfi asks the reason behind all this. The constables then tell her to come to chowki first and give her explanations. Uorfi was then escorted by them to the police car.

Take a look at the viral video:

In the video, Uorfi can be seen wearing a red-coloured heart-shaped backless red-hued latex top.

Netizens reaction

The video of Uorfi's arrest instantly went viral and netizens poured in their reactions in the comment section. While some appreciated police's action against Uorfi, a few social media user termed the video 'fake.'

One user wrote, ''Real police km or rohit sheety ki police zyda lgri hai.'' Another user wrote, ''Bhai Fake hai Ye Police ka bolne ka andaz dekh ke he samaj aata hai.''

A third user commenred, ''This is beyond fake, more publicity.''

Uorif earlier hit the headlines when her engagement rumours, following the viral photo showing her participating in a puja ceremony with a mysterious man surfaced online.

Also Read: Mobile phones stolen outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat on SRK Day | Know full story

The viral photo featured Uorfi wearing a blue salwaar kameez paired with a dupatta covering her head dupatta as she performed the rituals. On the other hand, the mystery man, whose face was hidden by a pink heart emoji in the image, was dressed formally.

As the photo went viral, fans speculated that Urfi may be engaged. However, there was no official statement from her side.

Latest Entertainment News