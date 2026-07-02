Uorfi Javed shares pics from Kamakhya Temple visit after clarifying she never changed her religion

New Delhi:

Uorfi Javed is in the news yet again after she shared pictures from her visit to the famous Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, just days after shutting down rumours that she had converted to Hinduism. The actor posted a series of photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her temple visit.

Uorfi Javed shares pics from Kamakhya Devi temple

For the visit, Uorfi wore a lime green kurta with a pink dupatta draped over her head and a red ceremonial stole. She was also seen wearing a red tilak while posing in front of the temple. Keeping her caption brief, she wrote, "Visited Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati." She didn't offer any other detail or explanation in the caption. Take a look:

What did Uorfi Javed say about changing her religion?

Her visit comes shortly after social media was flooded with rumours claiming that she had converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Rita Bhardwaj. The speculation picked up after a journalist shared a video making these claims while also commenting on Uorfi's fashion choices and public image.

Uorfi wasted no time in responding. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she dismissed the rumours and made it clear that she had neither changed her religion nor her name. She also reiterated that she does not believe in any religion.

Responding to the video, Uorfi wrote, “Kaise kaise chomu log apne aap ko journalist bolte hai! Aunty please thoda homework kar lijiye, I never changed my name or religion also. I don't believe in any religion. (Such stupid people call themselves journalists. Aunty, please do your homework) (sic).”

She further added, “Also I'm not just nangi with my clothes I'm also nangi with my words but aaj mood nahi hai. Also ek baar google karlo how many shows I have to my names, mujhe aapka ganda make up dekh k sharam aa gayi or aapki journalism pe. Burai karni hai karo bindaas, but don't spread fake news cause I can't do the same to you cause no one cares aunty ji. (I am not just bare with my clothes, but with my words too. But I’m not in the mood for it today. Once Google to see how many shows I’ve done. I am ashamed of your bad makeup and your journalism. If you want to badmouth, do it) (sic).”

Earlier, social media influencer Faizan Ansari had also claimed that members of the Muslim community had decided to expel Uorfi from Islam and rename her Geeta Bharadwaj. Uorfi has not responded to those claims publicly.

Also read: Uorfi Javed redefines bridal fashion in gorgeous traditional couture | See pics