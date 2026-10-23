Udta Teer box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's film begins its run with a steady start

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Rahul Bose's latest film Udta Teer was released in theatres today. The spy-comedy is clashing in theatres with Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, Tu Hai Meri Kiran and Kaali Kheti, along with Hollywood releases Clayface and Wildwood.

The opening-day figures based on the 4,474 shows have been tracked so far. So, let's have a look at the day 1 collection of Udta Teer so far.

Udta Teer day 1 collection

Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer has collected Rs 1.98 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day, according to live estimates. The film is currently running across 4,474 shows, with its final Day 1 collection yet to be reported.

As of the latest update, the film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 2.34 crore, while its net collection has reached Rs 1.98 crore. These figures are provisional and may change as more show data comes in throughout the day.

More deets about the film

Udta Teer stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, alongside Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Mukul Dev, Gulshan Grover, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand. Directed and written by Akash A Kaushik, the spy comedy is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Sachin-Jigar have composed the music. The film was released in theatres today on October 23, 2026.

Udta Teer review

The film was reviewed by India TV and its verdict reads, "Udta Teer is among the films that attempt to present a serious subject in a light-hearted manner. Ayushmann Khurrana’s effortless comic timing, Rahul Bose’s strong performance and his chemistry with Suhail Nayyar make the film entertaining. Its identity crisis, Bollywood references and comedy arising from misunderstandings are among its strengths. The pacing has its ups and downs, but the central idea and the cast’s work help compensate for these shortcomings. For viewers who enjoy a mix of light-hearted comedy and espionage, the film is worth a watch and deserves 3 out of 5 stars."

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Udta Teer Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rahul Bose bring plenty of laughs to this spy comedy