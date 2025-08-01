'Udaipur Files' row: Centre withdraws order for cuts in film, release now set for August 8 A division bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the producer to appear before the government on Monday at 2 PM and make their submissions.

New Delhi:

In a significant development in the Udaipur Files film release case, the Delhi High Court has disposed of the petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind. The Centre has withdrawn its earlier directive concerning the censor order, offering relief to the filmmakers.

"We further provide that no further notice be issued for parties to appear before revisional authority. We also direct that parties shall not seek adjournment on their appearance on Monday. After hearing parties, appropriate decision as per law shall be taken by revisional authority on the revision petitions by Wednesday," it ordered

The matter was also taken up to the Supreme Court

The matter also came up in the Supreme Court, where the film’s producer received major relief after the Centre informed the bench that it would withdraw its July 21, 2025 order.

During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG), appearing on behalf of the Central Government and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), told the court that the government would be retracting the order issued on July 21.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 8

The counsel representing the film's producer informed the court that Udaipur Files is now scheduled to hit theatres on August 8 and requested time to prepare for the release.

The Central Government has also withdrawn its earlier directive suggesting six cuts to the film. Whether or not the film will be released ultimately rests with the Centre.