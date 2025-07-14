Udaipur Files makers approach Supreme Court over Delhi High Court's stay on release The makers of the crime drama film 'Udaipur Files', which is based on the famous 2022 Kanhaiya Lal murder case, have approached the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court stayed its release.

The crime drama thriller film 'Udaipur Files', which is based on the famous 2022 Kanhaiya Lal murder case, has been in the news lately for its sensitive themes. The film is directed by Bharat S Shrinate, Jayant Sinha and produced by Amit Jani. Reportedly, the producer of 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' has petitioned the Supreme Court for review of the July 10 Delhi High Court ruling that had halted the film's release.

A bench including Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi decided to list the case within a day or two after Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia mentioned the plea today for urgent listing. Recently, the Delhi High Court halted the release of the film 'Udaipur Files' on July 10, a day before its release. The film was scheduled to be released on July 11, but the Delhi High Court issued an interim ban on the film's screening.

About the movie 'Udaipur Files' and its cast

For those who may not know, two attackers pretended to be customers when they arrived at Kanhaiya Lal Sahu's store on June 28, 2022. One of them attacked Kanhaiyalal with a knife and beheaded him as soon as he began measuring the other. Moreover, these attackers recorded the entire incident on camera and shared the video footage online, sparking a national controversy.

The film features Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz as Kanhaiya Lal, Preeti Jhangiani, Mushtaq Khan, Puneet Vashisht, Durgesh Chauhan as Maulana, Meenakshi Chug as Shakuntala Rage, Kanchi Singh, Ehsan Khan, Kamlesh Sawant, Nikunj Aggarwal as Raghuvanshi Singh, Farheen Falak as RAW officer and Aditya Raghav as Yash Sahu in the lead roles. The makers of the film released the official trailer of the film on July 4, 2025, on the official YouTube channel of Reliance Entertainment. The music of the film is given by Raaj Ashoo, Revan Aartti Singh, and Jitendra Jawda.

