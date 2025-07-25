Udaipur Files controversy: Supreme Court asks Delhi HC to hear pleas on Monday The Supreme Court on Friday, July 25, 2025, requested the Delhi High Court to look into this matter on Monday, July 28, 2025, for a preliminary hearing.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz's upcoming film 'Udaipur Files' has been in the news lately for its sensitive themes. The crime drama thriller is directed by Bharat S Shrinate and written by Amit Jani, Bharat Singh and Jayant Sinha. For those who may not know, the film is based on the famous 2022 Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

In recent developments, the Supreme Court has asked the parties who are objecting to the release of the movie 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' to approach the Delhi High Court to challenge the Centre's decision, which earlier approved the movie's release with six modifications.

Supreme Court requests Delhi HC to hear pleas on coming Monday (July 28)

Moreover, the Court requested the High Court to look into this matter on Monday, July 28, 2025, for a preliminary hearing. According to LiveLaw, Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani and Mohammed Javed, who is one of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, are the parties who are objecting to the film's release.

Reportedly, the Jamiat President, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, said the issue would become pointless if the movie's release was permitted. The film producer Jani Firefox Media Pvt Ltd's senior advocate, Gaurav Bhatia, argued against the Court's decision to extend the stay, arguing that the Centre's revisional order prevented the release from being further delayed. He emphasised that courts have often ruled against postponing movie screenings, as seen in the Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, and other cases.

About the movie 'Udaipur Files'

The movie is based on the real-life murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Sahu, which took place in Udaipur in 2022. Besides Vijay Raaz, the film features Preeti Jhangiani, Mushtaq Khan, Puneet Vashisht, Meenakshi Chugh, Kanchi Singh, Durgesh Chauhan, Ehsan Khan, Kamlesh Sawant, Farheen Falak, Aditya Raghav and others in key roles. It is produced by Amit Jani and Jani Firefox Films.

