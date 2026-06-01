Ucha Lamba Kad Forever song out now: Another day, another remake | Watch

New Delhi:

Bollywood film Welcome To The Jungle is gearing for its release this month. But ahead of that the makers have released a new song on Monday, titled Ucha Lamba Kad Forever. Yes! You read that right, this song is the remix of 2007 song Ucha Lamba Kad featuring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. It features in the movie Welcome and has been a fan favourite since then.

It is significant to note that Welcome To The Jungle is the third part of the franchise after the 2007 release and and Welcome Back (2015).

Ucha Lamba Kad Forever is out now

The original song was composed by Anand Raj Anand, while the music to the remix version is given by Vikram Montrose. The 2007 song was sung by Anand Raj Anand and Kalpana Patowary. On the other hand, Anand Raj Anand and Rubai have lend voice to the latest release. The new version has been penned by Meggha Bali.

Watch the song here:

Welcome To The Jungle makers and cast

The film brings together Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Welcome To The Jungle is presented by AA Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. The film is a Base Industries Group Production, produced by Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali.

Produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah, Welcome To The Jungle gears up for a theatrical storm on June 26, 2026.

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