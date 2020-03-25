Ubbi Dubbi Dance Festival postponed amid coronavirus scare

The Ubbi Dubbi Dance Festival, which was scheduled to happen in Texas on April 18-19, has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Dance acts including Kaskade, Gryffin, Illenium and CamelPhat were set to perform at the festival.

Due to the unpredictable and potentially long-term effect of the coronavirus pandemic, Ubbi Dubbi will be postponed until Friday, October 30 & Saturday, October 31 at the Houston Raceway Park with an all new line up.

"Ubbi Dubbi will also return to the Dallas/Fort Worth area in April 2021 with an artist lineup we already know you will love, the organisers said in a statement shared on the festival's website.

Fans who have purchased tickets for Ubbi Dubbi will be able to transfer them for the October event, or receive a refund.