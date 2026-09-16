Two films on Goswami Tulsidas titled 'Rambola' announced; one by Hanuman Ansh director | Details

The Hindi biographical drama Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has been making headlines for its box office success. Made with a budget of Rs 2 crore, Vishal Chaturvedi's directorial has been attracting audiences to the screens and has already crossed the Rs 230 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Amid the success of Hanuman Ansh, director Vishal Chaturvedi announced his upcoming project based on the life of poet-saint Goswami Tulsidas. However, in an unusual coincidence, filmmaker Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi also announced a film on the same subject, with the same title, on the very same day. Here's a look at both projects and what we know about them so far.

Two films on Goswami Tulsidas titled 'Rambola' announced

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, two different projects on Goswami Tulsidas, both titled Rambola, were announced by their makers. One of the projects is directed by Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi.

Taking to Instagram, Mahaveer Films, the production banner behind Hanuman Ansh, shared the first poster of Rambola and wrote, "With Bappa's blessings, on this auspicious day, with humility and gratitude, we bring to you 'RamBola', the immortal story of Goswami Tulsidas (sic)."

The film is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and produced by Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay and Raghuvendra Singh. It is presented by Mahaveer Jain Films.

On the other hand, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, writer of Ram Setu and producer of Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, also announced his upcoming project, titled Rambola. The Hindi caption loosely translates to, "Rambola – He had no weapon in his hands, only words, and they became his most powerful weapon." The caption further added, "RAMBOLA – He gave India a weapon that no empire could defeat!"

The film is written and directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Madhu Mantena and Mandira Dwivedi.

About Hanuman Ansh's director

Hanuman Ansh is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, a writer-filmmaker known for his work in films like Setu (2023) and Rab Kare Tu Bhi (2021).

Hanuman Ansh's box office collection so far

Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 231.13 crore at the domestic box office so far, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. On Day 40, the film collected Rs 8.25 crore across 9,125 shows. The film has grossed Rs 18.50 crore overseas so far, while its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 291.40 crore.

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Hanuman Ansh's success story: Tax-free in 2 states, film crosses Rs 230 crore at India box office