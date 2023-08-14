TWICE Jihyo to NewJeans’ Haerin: K-Pop idols who are ready to beat the heat with cool hairstyles

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE K-Pop idols who are ready to beat the heat with cool hairstyles

Even though it's less hotter now, that doesn't mean, hairstyles are out of fashion. If you’re ready to beat the heat with some hairstyles that will keep long hair up and out of the way, look no further. Plus, they’re modeled by your favorite K-pop stars! It’s a win-win.

1.LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin

This may seem like your standard messy bun at first glance, but it’s a braid! Be sure to pull any face-framing pieces down before you start braiding at the crown of your head, and then loosen the braid. That way once you make it into a bun, it will have plenty of volume! It’s a style that’s both casual and chic.

2.NewJeans’ Haerin

Upping the difficulty, a little now! While Haerin’s style looks complex, it’s not too hard to recreate. Start by wrapping a bun that lays flat against the side of your head and use the end of the hair to twist perpendicular around the bun before tying it off. It’s a little bit of a twist on the classic messy bun, but it’s easy with a little practice!

3. Red Velvet’s Joy

Joy’s look is perfect for those who have bangs and are tired of them getting soaked in sweat! The high ponytail is simple enough to create, but it might take a little more finesse to comb all your bangs over to one side without messing it up. Once that’s done though, all it takes is a cute clip to hold it all in place! It’s a summer staple if you have bangs.

4. TWICE’s Jihyo

Jihyo switches up the classic two-braid look by tying off three smaller braids on each side of her head. The key here is to make sure that the braids are all varying thicknesses by choosing different amounts of hair for each and then holding them all together at the ends with another hair tie. It’s a little more time consuming, but so cute!

