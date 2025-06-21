Tushar Ghadigaonkar dies by suicide: Marathi actor takes drastic step amid work struggles, Vitthalrao reacts Tushar had acted in many films, serials and dramas like Lavangi Mirchi, Mann Kasturi Re, Bahubali, Unad and Zombieli among others.

New Delhi:

Tushar Ghadigaonkar, who earned fame through acting in Marathi theatre, films and serials, committed suicide on Friday. Initial information reveals that he took this extreme step due to the stress of not getting work. His sudden demise has shocked the Marathi entertainment industry along with his family, friends and fans.

Sindhudurg to Mumbai

Originally hailing from Kankavali in Sindhudurg district, Tushar was active in the drama department of Ruparel College. After college, he started his acting journey through various mediums like theatre, serials and films. But his sudden decision has cut short his acting journey. It is being speculated that he took this decision due to inadequate work opportunities and mental pressure in the current stressful environment.

Reactions from film actors

'Chala Hawa Yeu Dya' fame actor Ankur Vadhe paid an emotional tribute on Facebook, writing: "Why friend? What for? Work comes and goes! We must find a way out, but suicide is not a way out! Tushar, if you lose, we all lose..." Several actors like Mugdha Godbole, Sameer Patil and Abhishek Deshmukh have also expressed their condolences on social media on Tushar's death.

A look at his acting career

Tushar had acted in many films, serials and dramas like Lavangi Mirchi, Mann Kasturi Re, Bahubali, Unad, Zombieli, Sukhacha Sarinni, He Mann Bavare and Sangeet Bibat Aakhyan. Apart from this, he recently appeared in the serial 'Sakha Majha Pandurang' on Sun Marathi.

Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Review: A heartfelt tribute with noble intentions but misses emotional depth