Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Bombay HC dismisses Sheezan Khan's plea seeking quashing of FIR against him

The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected a plea filed by TV actor Sheezan Khan, seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him. Sheezan was booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor on a TV show Tunisha Sharma. His plea was dismissed by the bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Sharmila Deshmukh on Friday. Tunisha Sharma was found dead in December last year in the washroom on the sets of a Hindi TV show, located on the outskirts of Mumbai. Sheezan was arrested by the Waliv police the next day of Tunisha's death.

As per a report by Indian Express, Sheezan's advocate Sharad Rai argued in the court that “enter into a relationship and break up are normal facets of life, and if two persons in such a relationship terminate, then the mere fact that the other person commits suicide does not justify the offence registered under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) with its consequences of arrest and custody”.

However, the police opposed his plea and said that as per CCTV footage Tunisha seemed fine before Sheezan entered the room and she looked 'very disturbed' after he came out.

Police even submitted that they have very strong evidence against Sheezan, which will prove his involvement in abetting the suicide.

Sheezan claimed that he is a ''victim of several allegations being spread in media by persons who do not wish well for him, and want him to take the fall for what is otherwise a plain suicide case.''

Both Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma worked together on the Sony SAB's Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

