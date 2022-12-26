Tunisha Sharma Death Case LIVE Updates: Actress' uncle summoned by Police, funeral to be held on Dec 27

Monday, December 26, 2022
     
Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Actress' uncle Pawan Sharma has been summoned by Police to record his statement. He is supposed to reach the police station by 11 am.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2022 11:41 IST
Tunisha Sharma
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUNISHA SHARMA Tunisha Sharma Death Case

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: After the actress' co-star and alleged accused Sheezan Mohammed Khan was on Sunday produced by Waliv police at the Vasai court, Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma has been summoned by Police to record his statement. He is supposed to reach the police station by 11 am. So far, police have recorded statements of four in actress' suicide. Recently, Sheezan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him under Section 306 of the IPC. Tunisha and Sheezan were co-stars in 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'. 

On Saturday, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of a TV serial. According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

 

 

 

  • Dec 26, 2022 11:50 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Tunisha's mother contacted Sheezan's parents

    Tunisha Sharma's mother had called up the alleged accused Sheezan's mother and talked about the duo's relationship. To which, his mother said, "Both themselves had decided to come together, and now only Sheezan can tell what happened." Following this, she also contacted the actor several times and asked why he cheated on her daughter. 

    Tunisha's mother also demanded strict action against Sheezan. 

  • Dec 26, 2022 11:41 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Tunisha Sharma's mother on Sheezan Khan

    Tunisha Sharma's mother Vinita made serious allegations against the actress' ex-boyfriend and accused Sheezan Khan. She claimed "Sheezan got into a relationship with Tunisha on the pretext of marriage while he was already in contact with other girls. He used Tunisha for 4-5 months and suddenly broke up with her." Vinita has appealed to the government for justice.

    In her statement to police, Tunisha Sharma's mother said that 'on December 23, she went to the set to meet the actress, who committed suicide on December 24, a few days after her break up with Sheezan. 

    Tunisha, who was in depression after the breakup, told her mother that 'she wanted Sheezan back in her life.' The late actress tried to talk to Sheezan, who wasn't ready to listen.

  • Dec 26, 2022 11:03 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    In Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, accused Sheejan Khan told the police that the actress had tried to commit suicide a few days before December 24, but was saved by him. The actor also revealed that he informed Tunisha's mother about the same. 

  • Dec 26, 2022 10:31 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Is Sheezan Khan's acting career OVER?

    TV actor Sheezan Khan has been arrested after late actress Tunisha Sharma's mother filed a complaint and claimed that they both were in a relationship and she took this extreme step because of him. A Mumbai court has sent him to police custody for four days. Reportedly, the two had broken up 15 days ago and then Tunisha went into a depression and was highly disturbed. On December 24, she was found hanging on the sets of the TV show and it was believed that she had committed suicide. It is said that she had wanted to get married to Sheezan and he refused, which led to their breakup.

  • Dec 26, 2022 10:28 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Tunisha's uncle summoned by Waliv police

    In Tunisha Sharma's suicide, the actress' uncle Pawan Sharma has been summoned by Waliv police to record his statement. He is supposed to reach the police station by 11 am. So far, police have recorded statements of 14 people in the case.

    (Atul Singh)

     

  • Dec 26, 2022 10:27 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Cine workers' association demands SIT probe

    The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded that the Maharashtra government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of actor Tunisha Sharma. "We demand the government form an SIT in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case and the investigation be done properly. Today, I went to the set where Tunisha Sharma committed suicide. I found people were scared. Something wrong must have happened," AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said.

    "Women are not safe on the set (of the television show that Tunisha was shooting for). The set is at a very interior location where people are afraid to commute. The government should pay attention to this matter and have the death probed by an SIT. Many things will come out after the probe," added the AICWA president.

  • Dec 26, 2022 10:26 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Tunisha Sharma's last rites

    Tunisha Sharma, who was just in her early 20s, committed suicide on the sets of her show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' on December 24. Actress' last rites will be performed on December 27 in Mira road area.

  • Dec 26, 2022 10:25 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sheezan cheated Tunisha

    According to ANI, Tunisha Sharma's relatives claimed that Tunisha's co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan, an accused in her alleged suicide case, was in touch with several girls while he was in a relationship with her. Pawan Sharma, the maternal uncle of Tunisha Sharma, said the family members are in deep shock after the incident.

    Pawan Sharma also accused Sheezan Khan of cheating and double dating. According to him, "Sheezan Khan was not committed even after being in a relationship with Tunisha..he used to talk and keep in touch with many girls at the same time..due to which Tunisha was under depression and stress. Even on 16th December Tunisha came to know about Sheezan's deception due to which she got an anxiety attack."

     

  • Dec 26, 2022 10:22 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Tunisha's suicide case

    The Mumbai Police on Sunday said that the post-mortem reports of the deceased Tunisha Sharma have specified 'hanging' as the cause of death. "Tunisha Sharma used to work as an actress in a TV show. Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan had a love affair. They had a breakup 15 days ago after which she died by suicide on the sets of her show," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said during a press conference.

    The ACP added: "Tunisha's mother had filed a complaint and accused Sheezan was arrested and later produced in the court which sent him to four-days judicial custody. The post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death of Tunisha as hanging."

     

