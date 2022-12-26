Tunisha Sharma Death Case LIVE Updates: Actress' uncle summoned by Police, funeral to be held on Dec 27

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUNISHA SHARMA Tunisha Sharma Death Case

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: After the actress' co-star and alleged accused Sheezan Mohammed Khan was on Sunday produced by Waliv police at the Vasai court, Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma has been summoned by Police to record his statement. He is supposed to reach the police station by 11 am. So far, police have recorded statements of four in actress' suicide. Recently, Sheezan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him under Section 306 of the IPC. Tunisha and Sheezan were co-stars in 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'.

On Saturday, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of a TV serial. According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

