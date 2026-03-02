Tumbbad 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins sequel of Sohum Shah’s cult folklore, fans react

New Delhi:

There's a good news for fans eagerly awaiting updates on the sequel to the 2018 folklore film Tumbbad. Lead actor Sohum Shah announced on Monday that veteran actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has joined the cast of Tumbbad 2.

Written and directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is produced by Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with Pen Studios. Fans have expressed their excitement over the news. Read on for more details.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins cast of Tumbbad 2

Announcing the news on Instagram, Sohum Shah shared two pictures with Nawazuddin Siddiqui against a Tumbbad backdrop and wrote, "We are pleased to announce that one of the finest actors of our time, @nawazuddin._siddiqui, has joined #Tumbbad2. Welcome, Nawaz bhai! :) (sic)." Take a look below:

However, the details about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's role in the film are being kept under wraps, so fans will have to wait for an official update.

This is a developing story.

