'Tum neech insaan ho...,' Javed Akhtar hits back at trolls, his Virat Kohli appreciation post goes viral Javed Akhtar is a famous Bollywood lyricist, who is known for expressing his opinion on social issues. The National award-winning writer hit back at trolls on Sunday after India defeated Pakistan in the clash Champions Trophy 2025.

India defeated its rival Pakistan by six wickets in the Group A match of the 2025 Champions Trophy held in Dubai. The whole country has been celebrating this victory since yesterday. In this episode, National Award-winning lyricist Javed Akhtar also shared a tweet on X, where he praised Virat Kohli for Team India's victory. However, trolls have something else to say to the caption. However, Jadu Akhtar, known for hit wit, gave it back to the trolls in style.

What did Javed Akhtar say for Virat Kohli?

Celebrating the victory of Team India and Virat Kohli's 51st ODI century, Javed Akhtar shared a post on his ex account in which he wrote, 'Virat Kohli, Zindabad, we are very proud of you.' Reacting to this post, a user wrote, 'Javed, Babar's father is Kohli, say Jai Shri Ram.' The lyricist didn't hold back at this insane act of the user and while replying, he wrote, 'Maen to sirf yeh kahoonga ke tum eik neech insaan ho aur neech hi marogay. Tum kya jano desh prem kya hota hai'

Javed Akhtar taught a lesson to the trollers

Apart from this, another user wrote on the musician's post, 'Aaj suraj kaha se nikla. Andar se dukh hoga apko to. (Where has the sun come from today. You will be sad from within)' Replying to the user, Akhtar wrote, 'Beta jab tumhare baap dada angrez ke jootay chaat rahe thay tab mere aazadi ke liye jai aur kala paani mein thay . Meri ragon mein desh premion ka khoon hai aur tumhari ragon mein angrez ke naukaron ka khoon hai . Iss anter ko bhoolo nahin. (Son, when your father and grandfather were licking the shoes of the British. Then I was in jail and Kala Pani for freedom. I have the blood of patriots in my veins and you have the blood of the servants of the British servants in your veins. Do not forget this difference).'

Many people have reacted to such things said about Javed and supported the lyricist. A user wrote, 'Some vile people will never improve. But you are on point sir.'

About Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar is a lyricist who expresses his opinion very boldly. He often comes into the headlines due to his brutally honest statements. Talking about Javed Akhtar's career, apart from Sholay, he has written scripts for films like Duniya, Khel, Don, Zanjeer, Mr India and Namaste London. He was honoured with Filmfare, National Award as well as Padma Bhushan Award for his contribution to the Hindi film industry.

