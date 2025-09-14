Shahid Kapoor's co-star, who married ex-Army officer and left films Know about Shahid Kapoor's co-star, who married ex-Army officer left films. She was born to a Hindu father father and Christian mother.

Several Bollywood actors come from multi-cultural backgrounds. One such actor is Tulip Joshi, who was loved in films like Mee Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and Dil Mange More.

But do you know that she not only left films after her marriage to an ex-Army officer, but has now turned into a meditation facilitator and Vedic consultant.

Tulip's father is Hindu and her mother is Christian

Tulip Joshi was born on September 11, 1980, in Mumbai to a Gujarati Hindu father. On the other hand, her mother was an Armenian-Lebanese Christian. In such an environment, Tulip saw the confluence of two different cultures and traditions.

Tulip studied at Mumbai's Jamnabai Narsee School and later graduated in Food Science and Chemistry. Along with studies, she was also interested in modelling. She started working in advertising during her college time. In the year 2000, she also reached the Femina Miss India competition. Even though she could not reach the finals, her beauty and confidence got her recognition. Also

Entry into films

Luck gave her a big opportunity when she attended her friend Payal Khanna's wedding. This wedding was of Yash Raj Films producer Aditya Chopra. Seeing Tulip's beauty at the party, Aditya Chopra gave her a chance for the film Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002). This film was a superhit and Tulip became popular overnight. Her innocence and smile with Uday Chopra and Jimmy Shergill in the film were liked by the audience.

After the first film, Tulip worked in films like 'Dil Mange More', 'Dhokha', 'Superstar', 'Jai Ho' and 'Bachchan'. Apart from Hindi, she also showed her acting skills in Punjabi, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu films. Her film 'Matrubhoomi' was very popular. In this, she played the character of Kalki. The film was made on serious issues like female foeticide and the lack of women in society. Tulip's acting was highly appreciated in this film by Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.

Tulip's personal life

During her film journey, Tulip met Captain Vinod Nair. He had earlier served in the Indian Army and later started a business. Their friendship turned into love and after four years of being together, they got married.

After marriage, Tulip distanced herself from films. Now she is managing the business with her husband. Vinod Nair started a management and training consulting company named 'Kinmaya', in which Tulip is working as a director. Apart from this, she also works as an astrologer and guides people as a meditation facilitator and Vedic consultant.

