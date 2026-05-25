Tujhko song out now: After Jab Talak and Mashooqa, Cocktail 2 makers release third song | Watch

New Delhi:

The upcoming film Cocktail 2, starring actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is once again making significant waves. There is immense excitement among the audience regarding the film; amidst this buzz, the movie's songs and posters are being released.

After Jab Talak and Mashooqa, Cocktail 2 makers release third song from the romance-drama. It is titled Tujhko.

Tujhko out now

Film's latest track, Tujhko, has just been released. This is a romantic number from the film, distinguished by its unique vibe. The song features Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The previous song released from the film, in contrast, was filmed on Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor.

Now, this new song has been filmed on Shahid and Rashmika. Following his pairing with Kriti, Shahid's chemistry with Rashmika also looks incredibly compelling. It is worth noting that the music for this song has been composed by Pritam, while Arijit Singh has lent his voice to the track. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Watch the song here:

In this song, Rashmika and Shahid's on-screen presence looks absolutely remarkable. Rashmika brings her natural softness and radiance to the track, which complements Shahid's understated intensity perfectly. Together, the duo looks magnificent on screen.

More about Cocktail 2

The upcoming romantic comedy drama is directed by Homi Adajania, which is a spiritual sequel to the successful Bollywood movie Cocktail, released in 2012. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna star in the film. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg at Maddock Films and Luv Films, the film offers an updated version of the story about modern relationships and friendship in the context of romantic love. Music for the movie was written by Pritam. The filming took place in Sicily, Delhi and Gurugram.

Cocktail 2 will release in theatres on June 19, 2026.

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