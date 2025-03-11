Shaitan fame director's date night thriller 'Tu Yaa Main' trailer impresses netizens | WATCH Shaitan fame director's date night thriller Tu Yaa Main's features Shanaya Kapoor and BAFTA-nominated Adarsh ​​Gourav in lead roles.

Shanaya Kapoor, senior actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter and BAFTA-nominated Adarsh ​​Gourav are playing the lead roles in Tu Yaa Main. The high-octane thriller is said to be a combination of love, fear and the fight for survival. Produced under the banner of Colour Yellow, the same production house that was behind thrillers like Tumbbad and Hasseen Dillruba, the film marks the first collaboration between Anand L Rai and Bejoy Nambiar. The filmmakers are known for their in-depth storytelling style.

The teaser of Shaitan fame director Bejoy Nambiar's film, set in the mysterious backwaters, offers an experience that oscillates between romance and pulse-pounding thrills. Produced by Himanshu Sharma and written by Abhishek Bandekar, the film's story is based on the lead pair's different socio-economic backgrounds, a contrast that reflects the different perspectives of their characters.

Watch the trailer here:

Here's what the makers said

Speaking about the film, Bejoy Nambiar said, With Tu Yaa Main, we are pushing the boundaries of romance and survival in a way that is both emotionally deep and extremely frightening. Aadarsh ​​and Shanaya's chemistry and their contrasting energies take Tu Yaa Main on a wild ride. It is a unique canvas that allows us to explore complex characters against the backdrop of a ruthless jungle.'

Aanand L Rai said that Tu Yaa Main is a film that hinges on unpredictability, bringing together two incredibly exciting ensemble casts in a story that refuses to follow the rules.

About the film and cast

Tu Yaa Main, releasing on Valentine's Day 2026, promises thrills and the battle for survival. The story is based on just a date night and the mysterious story that follows.

It is significant to note that this is Shanaya Kapoor's second film. She will mark her debut with Vikrant Massey's Gustaakhiyan. The two wrapped up the shooting of this film just yesterday. On the other hand, Adarsh ​​Gourav's latest film Superboys of Malegaon is still running in theatres. Despite impressing the critics to the core, the film is struggling for audiences in theatres.

