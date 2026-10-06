Tu Hai Meri Kiran trailer out; Zaheer Iqbal turns obsessive lover in his new film with Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who are married in real life, are set to share the screen again in the upcoming film Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The trailer of the film was released on October 6, giving audiences a glimpse into its suspenseful and mysterious world.

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer last shared screen space in their 2022 film, Double XL. His last release was in Ayush Sharma's Ruslaan.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran trailer out

Tu Hai Meri Kiran explores unrequited desire while bringing in elements of suspense, twists and thrills. The film's name is derived from the popular Darr (1993) song, featuring Shah Rukh Khan as an obsessive lover. Sonakshi and Zaheer's film seems to be built around the same theme. It promises to take viewers through a seemingly simple love story where emotions gradually become more complicated. Watch the trailer here:

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal talk about Tu Hai Meri Kiran

Talking about the film and her character, Sonakshi said, “Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a very different space for me, and that’s what made it so exciting. What intrigued me most was the unsettling world the film creates, where an emotion can slowly become something far more intense and consuming. My character goes through a very unusual journey, and there are so many layers to her that I really enjoyed exploring. The film keeps you on the edge and makes you question the reality unfolding on screen. I’m looking forward to audiences stepping into this world and experiencing Tu Hai Meri Kiran in theatres.”

Zaheer also opened up about what attracted him to the project and his experience working on the film. He said, “Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a very special film for me. What drew me to the story was the way it explores one sided love and how an emotion that begins with intensity can take an unexpected turn. There is a strong sense of mystery and suspense throughout the film, which keeps you wondering what lies beneath the surface. I really enjoyed exploring the complexities of my character and discovering the different layers to him. Working with Sonakshi made the experience even more special. I’m looking forward to audiences discovering the world of Tu Hai Meri Kiran and experiencing its mystery, suspense and emotions on the big screen.”

When is Tu Hai Meri Kiran releasing?

Tu Hai Meri Kiran is set to release in cinemas on October 23, 2026. The film is produced by Vishal Rana and Echelon Productions and directed by Karan Rawal.

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