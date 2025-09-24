Meet Trisha Thosar, the little star of Naal 2 who won a National Award at just five years old At just five, Trisha Vivek Thosar won the National Award 2025 for Naal 2, charming everyone with her innocence and smile at the grand ceremony in Delhi.

New Delhi:

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony was held in Delhi on September 23, honouring the finest talents of Indian cinema. President Droupadi Murmu presented awards in categories including Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director.

While legends like Mohanlal, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and Shah Rukh Khan, who shared Best Actor with Vikrant Massey, grabbed headlines — it was a five-year-old who truly stole the spotlight.

Who is Trisha Vivek Thosar, the youngest winner of National Awards 2025?

Trisha Vivek Thosar, dressed in a simple beige saree, won hearts with her innocence and charm. She received the Best Child Artist Award for the Marathi movie Naal 2, which she shot when she was just turning three.

Her smile, simplicity, and grace drew the loudest applause at Vigyan Bhavan.

Trisha’s big moment with President Murmu

As Trisha walked up to receive her award, President Murmu congratulated her personally. The little star later shared her happiness with ANI, saying she felt overjoyed and grateful for the honour.

Watch the heart-warming video here:

Other child artists honoured at the ceremony

At the 71st National Film Awards, a total of five children were recognised with the Best Child Artist Award. Along with Trisha Thosar, the award was also presented to Srinivas Pokale, Bhargav Jagtap, Kabir Khandare and Sukriti Veni Bandreddy.

But it was Trisha’s innocence and beaming smile that won over the audience, making her the star of the evening.

Trisha Thosar’s filmography and early journey

Despite her young age, Trisha has already worked in several Hindi and Marathi films. She shared screen space with Mahesh Manjrekar and Siddharth Jadhav, and played a significant role in Manjrekar’s directorial Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale.

Her breakout moment came with Naal 2, a sequel to the critically acclaimed Marathi film Naal..

