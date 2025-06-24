Triptii Dimri celebrates 5 years of Bulbbul with BTS pics from Anushka Sharma's haunting tale After an impressive acting debut in Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu, Triptii marked her OTT debut with Netflix films Bulbbul. Today the film has completed 5 years of its release.

New Delhi:

Bollywood Triptii Dimri may have had an outbreak of fame and name after her supporting role in Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. But she had proved her calibre in her previous films like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Qala. One of these films have completed 5 years of its release and the actor took to her Instagram profile to share several behind-the-scene photos with her fans.

Triptii's post

After an impressive acting debut in Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu, Triptii marked her OTT debut with Netflix films Bulbbul. Today the film has completed 5 years of its release and its lead actor has shared 20 photos from the sets of Bulbbul. '5 years of magic..mystery..and the girl who walked the red moonlit path...,' read Triptii's caption. Have a look at her post here:

About the film

Bulbbul was produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karan Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz. However, she is no more a producer now. Apart from Triptii Dimri, the cast also included Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Paoli Dam in pivotal roles. The film was directed and written by Anvita Dutt. It was released on Netflix on June 24, 2020.

On the work front

Triptii Dimri is a part of Vishal Bharadwaj's next film in which she will star opposite Shahid Kapoor. The yet-untitled film went on the floors on January 6, 2025 and is presented by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film, which is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025, also stars veteran actors Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda. Moreover, she also has Dhadak 2 with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor. If reports are to be believed, then, she has also been approached to play the female lead opposite Fahadh Faasil in Imtiaz Ali's Idiots of Istanbul.

