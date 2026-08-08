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Toxic Trailer Countdown LIVE: Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara's film set to reveal Raya-Rumi mystery

Written By: Sakshi Verma
Updated:

The trailer of Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will be released at 7 pm today. Ahead of the launch, fans are waiting to see Yash's double role as Raya and Rumi in Geetu Mohandas' action drama.

Yash and Kiara Advani from Toxic
Yash and Kiara Advani from Toxic Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

The trailer of Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to release at 7 pm today. The trailer is expected to give a closer look at Yash's double role as Raya and Rumi, along with the film’s crime backdrop and central characters. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.

The film has drawn attention ahead of its release, particularly over Yash's contrasting looks and the mystery surrounding his two roles. Geetu Mohandas has directed and co-written the film, which is produced by KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Toxic has been made in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Toxic is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 26. This live blog will track the trailer launch from 7 pm, along with updates on the film, cast, trailer details and reactions as they emerge.

 

Live updates :Toxic Trailer Release

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  • 6:36 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic Trailer Live: Double role or triple role for Yash?

    Yash's three distinct looks in the latest Toxic visuals have raised questions about whether the actor could be playing a triple role. While Raya and Rumi are the two characters confirmed so far, the identity behind the third look remains unclear.

  • 6:34 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic Bengaluru Trailer Live: Kiara Advani opts for white at trailer launch

    Kiara Advani has arrived at the Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru dressed in white. The actor stars alongside Yash in the Geetu Mohandas directorial.

  • 6:19 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic Trailer Live: New poster shows Yash in three different looks

    A new Toxic poster from the trailer launch, featuring Yash in three distinct looks. The poster adds to the intrigue around the actor’s role in the film, which has already confirmed his double role as Raya and Rumi.

  • 6:07 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic Trailer Live: Trailer launch livestream to begin at 6:30 pm

    The livestream of the Toxic trailer launch will begin at 6:30 pm today, ahead of the trailer's scheduled release. The Bengaluru event will feature the film's team and special guests ahead of the trailer unveiling.

  • 6:04 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic Trailer Live: Media gathers at Bengaluru venue

    Media representatives have started arriving at AMB Kapali in Bengaluru ahead of the Toxic trailer launch. The trailer is scheduled to be unveiled at 7:01 pm, with the event set to bring together members of the film's team and guests.

  • 6:00 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic Trailer Live: Shivarajkumar to attend Bengaluru launch

    Kannada actor Shivarajkumar will be among the guests at the Toxic trailer launch event in Bengaluru this evening. The trailer of Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to be unveiled at 7:01 pm today.

  • 5:58 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic Trailer Release: Cast and crew arrives in Bengaluru

    Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria have arrived in Bengaluru for the trailer launch of Yash-starrer Toxic along with director Geetu Mohandas.

  • 5:55 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic trailer launch venue revealed: AMB Kapali to host 4K Dolby Vision screening

    The Toxic trailer will be launched at Dolby Cinema, AMB Kapali in Bengaluru, where the film's team has chosen to host the trailer event. The trailer will be presented in 4K Dolby Vision on a 65-foot Dolby Cinema screen, offering guests a big-screen preview of Yash's upcoming film.

  • 5:51 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic Trailer Today: Meet the choreography, costumes and makeup members

    • Directors of Choreography: Ganesh Acharya, Imran Sardhariya, A. Harsha
    • Costume Designers: Neha R Bajaj, Saniya Sardhariya (Yash)
    • Hair Designer: Darshan Yewalekar
    • Make-up & Prosthetics: Shipra Singh Acharya
  • 5:51 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic Trailer Release: The music department of Toxic

    • Music: Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi
    • Music Producer: Ravi Basrur, Chethan Handattu, Pavan Basrur, Jagadish Venky
    • Sound Designer: Kunal Sharma
    • Re-recording Mixer: Sreejesh Nair
    • RBM Composing Team: Santhosh Venky, Airaa Udupi, Rohit Siddappa
    • Trumpet Live: Manju Bajanthri Devara Hosapete & Team
  • 5:46 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic Trailer Bengaluru: The Action, art and production depart of the film

    • Associate Producers: Sandeep Sadashiva, Prashant Dileep Hardikar
    • Action Directors: JJ Perry, Anbariv, Kecha Khamphakdee, Amrit Singh
    • Art Director: Sandeep G Sharma
    • Art Director (Bengaluru): Mohan B Kere
    • Executive Producer: MK Subramanya
    • Line Producer: Akshay Mavle

     

  • 5:45 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic Trailer Event: Meet the creative and technical crew

    • Director of Photography: Rajeev Ravi
    • Production Designer: T P Abid
    • Editor: Ujwal Kulkarni
    • Kannada Dialogues: Raaghav Vinay
    • First Assistant Director: Rao Suhaib Khan
    • Script Supervisor: Doyel Hargunaney
    • RBM Studio Coordinators: Shivakumar, Nagaprakash Kota, Prakash Kumar, Krishna Basrur, Vijay Basrur
    • Post Production: The Post Co.
    • DI Colorist: Jayadev Tiruveaipati
    • DI: Redefine
    • VFX: DNEG
    • Publicity Design: Kabilan Chelliah
    • Visual Promotion: Ruben Trailer House
  • 5:43 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Yash Toxic trailer: The release date was postponed twice

    Toxic was initially supposed to be released on March 19, due to which it would have clashed with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, later the release date of the film was changed to June 4 and then it was rescheduled to August 26, 2026.

  • 5:41 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic trailer Bengaluru: Who's hosting the event?

    The Toxic trailer launch event will be hosted by Danish Sait. The makers confirmed the news with a poster that read, 'Some fairy tales are narrated by voices. This one is hosted by a sensation. Catch @danishsait live at the #ToxicTrailer Launch on 08.08.2026.'

  • 5:37 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic trailer Bengaluru: The female cast

    Toxic features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. Kiara plays Nadia, while Nayanthara plays Ganga; details of the other characters have largely been kept under wraps.

  • 5:36 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic trailer launch live: In how many languages will it release?

    The film has been made in Kannada and English. It is also set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

  • 5:36 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic trailer event: Yash's role

    Yash plays a double role in Toxic, portraying Raya and Rumi. The trailer is expected to offer more details about both characters.

  • 5:36 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic trailer release: Who's the director?

    Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who has also co-written the film. The filmmaker is known for films including Liar's Dice and Moothon.

     

  • 5:35 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic trailer today: Movie release date

    Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 26, 2026. The film will have a multi-language theatrical release.

  • 5:35 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Toxic trailer live: Release time

    The Toxic trailer will be unveiled at 7 pm today, August 8. The launch is taking place at an event in Bengaluru.

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