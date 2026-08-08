Toxic Trailer Countdown LIVE: Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara's film set to reveal Raya-Rumi mystery

New Delhi:

The trailer of Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to release at 7 pm today. The trailer is expected to give a closer look at Yash's double role as Raya and Rumi, along with the film’s crime backdrop and central characters. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.

The film has drawn attention ahead of its release, particularly over Yash's contrasting looks and the mystery surrounding his two roles. Geetu Mohandas has directed and co-written the film, which is produced by KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Toxic has been made in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Toxic is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 26. This live blog will track the trailer launch from 7 pm, along with updates on the film, cast, trailer details and reactions as they emerge.