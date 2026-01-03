Toxic: Tara Sutaria joins Yash's gangster-drama after Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara and Kiara Advani After Huma Qureshi and Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria has now also joined the cast of Yash's Toxic. The actress's first look from the film has now been revealed.

New Delhi:

Kannada star Yash, who gained Pan India fame with Prashanth Neel's KFG and KGF 2 is now gearing up for his comeback movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The March release is currently making headlines each day as the makers are now announcing it's official cast.

Recently, the first looks of Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Nayanthara from Toxic were released. Now, Tara Sutaria's poster has also been unveiled.

Tara Sutaria seen in a bold avatar

Yash and the makers of the film Toxic have shared Tara Sutaria's first look on Saturday. Along with the post, her character's name has also been revealed. She will be playing the character of Rebecca in this film. In the new poster of Toxic, Tara Sutaria is seen in a fierce look, holding a gun, wearing black off-shoulder look.

Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi's looks also garnered attention

Before Tara Sutaria, the makers of Toxic had also shared the looks of Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Kiara Advani. Each actress's posters seemed unique. Based on these looks, it seems that their characters in the film will be quite strong. Moreover, the female cast of the Pan India release seem to be pivotal to the story and seem to be offering more than just being distress in damsel.

When will Yash's film be released?

Toxic is scheduled to release in theaters on March 19. Yash will be seen on the big screen after four long years. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas. It is a mega-budget film, and will release in multiple languages Incidentally, this film will be competing with Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.

After Toxic, Yash will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The Diwali release features Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, on the other hand, Yash will be seen in the role of Ravan.

