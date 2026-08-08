Yash's Toxic and Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana share a major connection beyond the actor can you guess what it is?

New Delhi:

Kannada actor Yash, who was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 has two major films lined up in 2026, but there is a lesser-known connection between them that goes beyond the actor himself. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana are set in vastly different worlds. One is a crime drama, while the other is a large-scale retelling of the Indian epic.

Despite the difference in genre and setting, both films share an important link behind the scenes. Their visual effects are being handled by the same company, bringing the same VFX expertise to two projects that require very different approaches to world-building.

The company in question is DNEG, the British visual effects and animation studio that is working on both Toxic and Ramayana. While its work on the two films will serve very different purposes, the collaboration provides an interesting behind-the-scenes link between Yash’s upcoming projects.

DNEG's work on Toxic

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash in a double role as Raya and Rumi. The film is built around a crime-driven world and is expected to rely heavily on visual effects for several of its large-scale sequences and environments.

Yash previously revealed that his work on Toxic brought him into closer contact with Namit Malhotra, DNEG's CEO. Their collaboration eventually played a role in Yash joining Ramayana as both an actor and producer.

DNEG and Ramayana

DNEG is working alongside ReDefine on the visual effects for Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

The scale of Ramayana makes VFX a central part of its production, from its mythological settings and large-scale battles to the creation and integration of its characters and environments. DNEG has described the project as a two-part cinematic universe being created for a global audience.

From gangster drama to Indian mythology

The two projects also highlight the range of visual work associated with Yash’s upcoming films. Toxic is a contemporary crime drama with a darker, stylised world, while Ramayana is a large-scale mythological epic requiring extensive digital environments and effects.

The connection between the films goes beyond VFX. Namit Malhotra, who heads DNEG, is also a producer of Ramayana through Prime Focus Studios. Yash’s Monster Mind Creations is a production partner on the project, making the collaboration between the actor and Malhotra an important link between the two films.

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