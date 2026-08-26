Toxic makes staggering start at box office; Yash-starrer beats Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar's Day 1 collection

Kannada actor Yash's Toxic has got off to a considerably stronger start than Dhurandhar at the box office. Ranveer Singh's film, which went on to become one of the biggest Indian blockbusters of 2025, opened with Rs 28 crore net in India.

Yash's latest release crossed that figure during its morning shows itself. By 4 pm on August 26, Toxic had already collected Rs 72.84 crore net, according to early Sacnilk estimates. The film's final Day 1 figure is expected to rise further as evening and night shows are added. Early trade estimates suggest that Toxic could finish its opening day above the Rs 80 crore mark.

However, the film still has some distance to cover before matching Yash's own KGF: Chapter 2. The 2022 blockbuster holds the Kannada film industry’s record for the biggest opening day, with a reported Rs 116 crore worldwide gross.

Hindi version leads Toxic's opening

Interestingly, the Hindi version of Toxic has emerged as the biggest contributor to its India collection so far. According to Sacnilk figures cited in the early tracking, the Hindi version had earned around Rs 40 crore net by 4 pm.

The Kannada version, despite Yash’s strong popularity in Karnataka, had crossed Rs 14 crore by 3 pm. It recorded an impressive 85% occupancy during morning shows. The Telugu version has also shown healthy traction, while the Tamil and Malayalam versions have recorded comparatively lower numbers.

Toxic advance booking created strong momentum

The film's impressive opening was preceded by a strong advance booking campaign. Toxic sold more than 18 lakh tickets before its release, with Day 1 advance sales coming close to Rs 60 crore gross. The strong pre-sales had already indicated substantial demand for Yash’s return to theatres, nearly four years after KGF: Chapter 2. Toxic released on August 26, coinciding with the Onam holiday, giving the film an additional boost across several markets.

Toxic faces mixed reviews but box office remains strong

While the box office response has been robust, the film has received a mixed critical response. Some viewers have praised Yash’s screen presence, the action sequences and the scale of the production, while others have raised concerns about its narrative and certain depictions of women.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. The film has also attracted attention for its intimate scenes and mature themes and has been certified A by the CBFC without cuts.

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