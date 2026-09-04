Toxic, Hanuman Ansh race at box office; check September 3 collections of Awarapan 2, Spider-Man 4, The Odyssey

Several films continued their theatrical runs on Thursday, September 3, with Toxic, Hanuman Ansh, Awarapan 2, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey among the titles being tracked. The figures below are based on Sacnilk's latest reported India net collections.

Toxic box office collection

Yash's Toxic earned Rs 4.25 crore net in India on Day 9, according to Sacnilk. The collection was down 22% from the previous day's Rs 5.45 crore. The Geetu Mohandas directorial has now collected Rs 239.30 crore net in India. Its India gross stands at Rs 285.70 crore, while the reported overseas gross is Rs 42.75 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 328.45 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The film stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection

Hanuman Ansh witnessed a significant jump on its fourth Thursday. The film collected Rs 11 crore net on Day 28, up from Rs 7.75 crore on September 2. The devotional drama has reached Rs 72.88 crore net in India, with its India gross at Rs 85.97 crore.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey.

Awarapan 2 box office collection

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 remained steady but at a much lower level during its third week. Sacnilk reports that the film collected Rs 0.40 crore net on Day 21, compared with Rs 0.45 crore on the previous day. The film's India net collection has reached Rs 149.75 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 178.50 crore. With Rs 33.55 crore from overseas, the reported worldwide gross is Rs 212.05 crore.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the romantic action drama stars Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 0.47 crore net in India on Day 36. The film's India gross for the day was Rs 0.52 crore. The Tom Holland-led Marvel film has so far collected Rs 495.63 crore net in India. Sacnilk lists its India gross at Rs 592.59 crore and overseas gross at Rs 13,700 crore.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon and Jon Bernthal.

The Odyssey box office collection

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continued its extended theatrical run on September 3. Sacnilk's latest tracker records Rs 0.39 crore net in India on Day 49, taking its India net total to Rs 191.21 crore. The film's India gross has crossed Rs 226 crore.

Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya, The Odyssey has continued to benefit from premium-format screenings despite entering its seventh week.

I'm Game box office collection

Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game opened in cinemas on September 3. Day 1 update puts its India net collection at Rs 5.05 crore, including Rs 4.30 crore from the Malayalam version, Rs 0.65 crore from Telugu and Rs 0.10 crore from Hindi. The film recorded Rs 5.90 crore India gross and Rs 5 crore overseas gross, taking its reported worldwide gross to Rs 10.90 crore.

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I'm Game also features Mysskin, Antony Varghese, Kayadu Lohar and Samyuktha Viswanathan.

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Hanuman Ansh vs Toxic box office collection: Shobhinaw Satyaa or Yash, whose film earned more on Thursday?