Toxic filmmaker Geetu Mohandas reviews Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do; latter says 'I'm crying…'

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas has watched Huma Qureshi-starrer Baby Do Die Do and is blown away by the film. She shared her review of the film, which left the actress "crying". For the unversed, Geetu and Huma have worked together in Yash's Toxic, which is all set to release on August 26.

What did Geetu Mohandas write about Baby Do Die Do?

Geetu Mohandas posted a photo with Huma Qureshi, the lead star of Baby Do Die Do, and wrote, "I just watched Baby Do Die Do!! and this isn’t a review …just what it felt like to sit there surrounded by a story built by people I know… a sister and brother who bet on each other, a partner who delivered exactly what I always knew he had in him. I wasn’t watching strangers succeed. I was watching people I care about become exactly who I always knew they’d become. There is no surprise in me watching Huma. I know what she’s capable of and what she will set out to do in the future. BRAVO my Elizabeth."

She continued, "This isn’t just Huma’s film. It was a family’s risk, a family’s belief in each other, playing out in front of a paying audience. Well done Saqib And Rachit… I’ve seen him work with actors before, and I’ll say plainly… talent like his doesn’t come around often, and this is just the start of a fantabulous future for you Congratulations to the entire film team for your stupendous success @iamhumaq @saqibsaleem @rachitsingh08." Take a look:

In the comments, Huma replied by saying, "I’m crying reading this thank you Geetu."

Huma Qureshi's first look from Toxic

Huma Qureshi's first look from Toxic was unveiled in December 2025. "Introducing Huma Qureshi as ELIZABETH in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups", Geetu had written. In the photo, the actress is seen wearing a black gown, standing in front of a black car, with graves, amid an unsettling ominous background.

Toxic was previously gearing up for a clash with Dhurandhar Part 2. The release date was later shifted. The film will now finally release in August.

Also read: When is Yash's Toxic releasing? All you need to know about the cast, plot and new teaser